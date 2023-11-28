These Secret Life Hacks Are Blowing Minds On Tik Tok

This TikToker first went viral for her reaction to learning there was a secret way to lower your dishwasher rack to accommodate wine glasses in 2021. It’s making the rounds, blowing more minds for the holidays! So many were unaware this was a thing!

Another life hack we know thanks to the internet? That soda cans can be stacked and used to open each other! This info is going to save so many manicures!!

Know of any other life hacks that would blow our minds???

