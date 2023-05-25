This 12-Year-Old Is A College Grad With 5 Degrees

Clovis Hung is just 12-years-old and is already a college grad with 5 associates of arts degrees from Fullerton College in California in just 3 years. He’s now officially their youngest grad!

His mom pulled him from school during the pandemic and did a year of homeschooling until she found she couldn’t answer his questions anymore. So she enrolled him in a class at Fullerton and he liked it! Now, he’s looking forward to traveling with his parents and enrolling in some post-graduated courses. He loves playing basketball and earning Eagle Scout badges. And he’s kicking around the idea of becoming an aerospace engineer, a pilot or a pediatrician.