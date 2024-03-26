This 8-Year-old Farmer Knows More About Tractors Than Most Adults
Jackson Farmer is 8 going on 68…because he knows more about tractors than your grandpa. It’s adorable. Here he is at a farm show, quizzing the salesman about the various tractor features, and sounding a lot like your grandpa reincarnated.
Jackson enjoyed chatting with Walter at the farm show so much and checking out all the John Deere equipment it went by too fast can't wait for 2025 show
The way he spits out John Deere facts, they had better snatch him up for some national commercials asap!