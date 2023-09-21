This Guy Survived A Skydiving Accident And Wants To Fly Again

Ian Azeredo had gone skydiving many times, but on July 4th, 2019, things went sideways. He says he had a plan for landing but got thrown off and was going too fast to do anything about it. He survived hitting the ground at 70 mph and bouncing over 65 feet. He was in the hospital for 9 months, two of those in ICU. He ended up being able to walk again thanks to the aid of a robotic leg.

So does he want to fly again? Yes. And he’s working on restoring an old plane cockpit that he can fly with his arms! His message to others? “You’re capable of so much.”