This High School Has Just One Cheerleader: “I Won’t Quit”

A Kansas City high school only has one cheerleader to rev up the crowd at sporting events – but she’s getting the job done.

When it comes to school spirit, few can bring it more than Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe, and she has to. The team had just six cheerleaders to start the school year at Southeast High.

One moved, one quit, and three others bowed out to focus more on their schoolwork, leaving Rowe as the only remaining member for basketball season. Her coach thinks she’s an amazing example. Rowe is going to graduate early, too…and she wants to cheer in college.