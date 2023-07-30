This Influencer Is Completely Made Up By AI, And Followers Are Mad

Netflix has posted a job listing paying $900,000 for an AI-related job…while writers and actors are still on strike. The use of AI is one issue strikers are concerned about. SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator says studios could scan background actors, pay them for one day’s work, and then use their likeness forever. The union says 87% of its actors make under $26,000 annually. Netflix has already used AI to generate backgrounds and deepfakes.

Speaking of that, Inside Edition had this crazy story about this gorgeous social media influencer than has a ton of followers, and she’s a total AI creation. Milla Sofia is NOT a real person. Nuts! You can’t tell from the pictures!!