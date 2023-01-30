This Kid Reporter Chats With All The Big Names
January 30, 2023 6:29AM AKST
Jazlyn Guerra aka Jazzy G is 11-years-old and nabbing interviews with entertainment’s biggest names! It started when she would go with her brothers to meet and greets for athletes, and that gave her the idea to come up with questions to ask them! She had a microphone, an iPad and a BIG personality!
This kid has an amazing resume already! She’s talked to Shaq (he’s Uncle Shaq to her!), Jay-Z, Jerry Seinfeld, Gigi Hadid, David Beckham and more!
She’s got over 234,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, @JazzysWorldTV, and over 959,000 followers on TikTok and over 17 million views!
