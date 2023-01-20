Tik Toker Accidentally Got McDeposit Money At McDonald’s

This turned into a “what would you do” if you got McMoney with your McMuffin in the drive thru? Tik Toker Josiah Vargas (@dookiedoeboy) got more than 891,000 views and topped 205,000 likes on a video where he claims there were wads of money inside the bag with his order. Looks like he accidentally got deposit money! Good news…he did actually get his order, too!

He did do the right thing and return the cash, but many commenters admitted they wouldn’t have. One comment said: “I would have mcnever gave it back.” Such a McDilemma.

Calling this #GoodNews because he DID give it back! Guessing the employee who made that mistake is SUPER THANKFUL he did!