TikTok Cooking Duo Set World Record For Visiting Most Fast Food Places In 24 Hours

The TikTok cooking duo earned their third Guinness World Record by visiting 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours in New York.

Chefs Nick DiGiovanni and Lynja Davis are adorable…and chose Manhattan for their attempt because they could do it all with a single 8-mile walk.

This isn’t their first rodeo when it comes to earning records…they cooked up the world’s largest chicken nugget and the world’s largest cake pop, so they had friends at the Guinness World Records office. A rep followed them to make sure it was all legit.

They had to purchase and consume at least one food or drink item at each location — but the rules didn’t stipulate they had to do the consuming themselves, so several people were treated to free food.

hey started at 8:30 a.m. at the McDonald’s in Times Square, and other locations visited along the 8-mile path included: Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Taco Bell, Shake Shack, Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Wendy’s, Chipotle, and Five Guys.

They had 24 hours to complete the record but did it in 7 hours and 15 minutes.