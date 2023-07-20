Tiny Store In Downtown Los Angeles Sells Winning Powerball Jackpot Ticket

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row has sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

It’s the sixth largest in U.S. history.

The winner could take the $558.1 million lump sum before taxes, or get $1.08 billion paid out in yearly increments.

The store where the winning ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus from the California Lottery.

Officials presented a giant symbolic check to the store’s owner, Navor Herrera, and his family on Thursday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24.