Tom Cruise Will Close Out The Paris Olympics With An Epic Stunt

Tom Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, so who better to help pass the torch from Paris to Los Angeles at the end of the 2024 Olympics?

According to TMZ, Cruise will “rappel down from the top of Stade de France… landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag.” The broadcast will then show previously recorded footage of Cruise’s journey to Los Angeles, where he will skydive down to the Hollywood sign. The footage also displays Cruise passing the flag to other Olympians, including a cyclist, skateboarder, and volleyball player, as they tour the next host city for the Summer Games.

The closing ceremony is set for August 11th.