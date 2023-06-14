Tom Holland Clarifies His Break From Acting

Tom Holland made headlines saying his last role “broke me” and had to take a year off from acting to recover. Turns out, he’s already eight months in to that break. And no, it wasn’t because that difficult role didn’t get great reviews.

The difficult part was playing Danny Sullivan in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room. He talked about it on Live With Kelly and Mark this week, “It’s so funny,” “Obviously The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favorable reviews, so the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m eight months into my year off. I’ve been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf.”

Holland was also an executive producer on Crowded Room, and said he was taking time off as “a result of how difficult” the show was, saying it “did break me.” He said while filming, girlfriend Zendaya had to put up with a lot. “In my career, I’ve always felt like I’ve been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room, it really did start bleeding into my personal life,” he said. “And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously, I had that crazy hairstyle.”