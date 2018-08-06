Tour company faced criticism prior to fatal canoe accident

HAINES, Alaska (AP) – The company that owned the canoe that recently capsized in a swift moving river in southeast Alaska, killing one man has been identified.

The Chilkat Valley News reports that prior to the Monday death, the Skawag-based Alaska Excursions faced public scrutiny earlier this year after former employees claimed the company has unsafe tour practices and poor maintenance habits.

Nevada pastor Steven Todd Willis was in Alaska celebrating his wedding anniversary when he died after the canoe rolled in the Davidson Glacier River.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, the river’s water level appeared to be higher than normal.

All of the passengers who fell into the water were wearing life jackets.

Alaska Excursions owner Robert Murphy issued a statement this week offering condolences to everyone involved in the incident.