Tourist Becomes A Hero In The NYC Subway

Source: YouTube

Two strangers in New York City ended up having a hero moment when they jumped down to save an unconscious man who fell off the subway platform. One of the heroes was Jordan Cannon, a tourist from Las Vegas.

As soon as he lifted the guy back onto the platform and knew the guy was safe, he ran back to the other side to wait for his subway. But he was oblivious to the dangerous third rail he stepped over many time that could have electrocuted him!