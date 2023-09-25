Toymaker Lego Will Stick To Its Quest To Find Sustainable Materials Despite Failed Recycle Attempt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Lego says it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world’s largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work.

Lego said on Monday that it has “decided not to progress” with making its trademark colorful bricks from recycled plastic bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate, known as PET, after more than two years of testing “found the material didn’t reduce carbon emissions.”

Still, the toymaker added that it remains “fully committed to making Lego bricks from sustainable materials by 2032.”