Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Tracy Chapman to Perform Massive Hit ‘Fast Car’ With Luke Combs at Grammys

February 2, 2024 4:00AM AKST
Share
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 15: Tracy Chapman performs as part of the the Bammies (Bay Area Music Awards) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on March 15, 1997 in San Francisco California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Variety reports that Tracy Chapman will perform “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) after years away from the spotlight.

Luke Combs, who had a huge hit with his cover version of “Fast Car” last year, was already announced as a performer on the show.

Chapman’s appearance is surprising because she has only performed for the cameras three times since her last tour in 2009, and she has yet to capitalize on “Fast Car”’s international resurgence.

We’ll be excited to watch!

KFQD News