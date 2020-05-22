Trans-Alaska pipeline operator to allow more oil to flow
FAIRBANKS, ALASKA - SEPTEMBER 17: A part of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System is seen on September 17, 2019 in Fairbanks, Alaska. The 800-mile-long pipeline carries oil from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — The operator of the trans-Alaska pipeline says it will accept more oil as global demand begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while a major producer has not altered plans to cut production. The Anchorage Daily News reported Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. expects to reduce its previous cut in the amount of North Slope oil allowed through the pipeline. Alyeska announced a 50,000-barrel reduction to daily production in April, cutting North Slope output by 10%. But ConocoPhillips Co. has not altered its decision to cut Alaska production by 100,000 barrels per day in June.