“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” Wins The Weekend Box Office

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts edged out Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, debuting in first place to $60.5 million. Spider-Verse still pulled in another $55.4 million to bring it’s global total to $390 million with just 10 days in theaters.

Thanks to the better-than-expected turnouts for Transformers and Spider-verse, box office returns from the first few weeks of summer (May 1 to June 11) are up 5% from 2022.