Travis Kelce Finally Talks About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce talked to Pat McAfee on his show about how far those Taylor Swift dating rumors have gone. “It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten, right now it’s like a game of telephone,” “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” Travis continued. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Back in July, he attempted to shoot his shot when her Eras Tour came to Kansas City and he tried to get her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. But she wasn’t seeing anyone before or after shows to save her voice.