Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia

Travis Kelce talks Taylor Down Under in the newest episode of his podcast with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights. He opened up about his whirlwind trip to Sydney saying he was overwhelmed by the attention from fans and camera crews upon arriving in Australia.

“It’s a wild ride,” he said. “I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there.” Among the highlights was a trip to the Sydney Zoo, for which they apparently traveled by air. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor,” Kelce said. “This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.” He also attended one of Swift’s sold-out shows, where he was seen handing out guitar picks and mingling.