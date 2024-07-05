Travis Kelce’s Viral Moment With Julia Roberts At The Eras Tour

Source: YouTube

The Internet is going a little wild at an interaction captured by phones of Julia Roberts and Travis Kelce in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s Dublin Eras Tour stop. You see a warm lingering hug, and Roberts scratching his chest while saying something to him.

Lip readers can tell she’s saying how happy she is for him and Taylor, but many fans thought she was too handsy with Taylor’s man.

Kelce mentioned meeting her but seemed unaware of the hubub it caused, though talked about being a part of the show on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.