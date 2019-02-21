Trial to begin for husband of missing Anchorage woman

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A trial will begin Thursday for a 37-year-old Anchorage man charged with killing his wife in 2016.

KTVA-television reports Thomas Skeek is charged with first- and second-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of 32-year-old Linda Skeek.

Thomas Skeek on Jan. 4, 2016, reported his wife missing. He told police he last saw wife around 2:30 a.m. New Year’s Day and that she had walked to a bar after an argument.

Skeek told police his wife drank heavily on weekends but always came home on Sunday so she could go to work the next day.

Police arrested Skeek nearly three weeks after he reported his wife was missing

Prosecutors have released few details in the case.

—

