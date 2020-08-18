Tribal Health executive named to Alaska Permanent Fund board
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An investment executive with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium has been named to serve on the board of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Alaska Public Media reports that Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ethan Schutt to serve as a trustee of the $67 billion fund. Schutt will serve a four-year term with the state-owned corporation in Juneau. It manages the financial assets of the Alaska Permanent Fund and smaller state funds. Schutt currently manages the tribal health consortium’s investment portfolio as the CEO of Alaska Native Resource Development. Schutt says serving on the board will be what he called an “awesome responsibility.”