Trio of Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta villages placed in coronavirus lockdown
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Officials say at least three communities in a western Alaska region are under lockdown after residents tested positive for the coronavirus. KYUK-AM reported Quinhagak, Kipnuk and Kasigluk in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have been closed because of COVID-19 infections. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation announced evidence of community virus spread in Quinhagak Oct. 3 and more than 33 cases have since been confirmed in the community, the most in the region located outside of Bethel. Kipnuk began a two-week lockdown Oct. 2 after a resident tested positive, while Kasigluk began its second lockdown on the same day.