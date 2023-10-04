Trio Wins Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Work On Quantum Dots

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists in the United States have won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on quantum dots.

Those are particles a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright colored light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov were honored Wednesday for their work with the tiny particles whose real-life applications include television screens and LED lamps.

Quantum dots’ electrons have constrained movement, which affects how they absorb and release visible light.

The very bright colors also are used to identify tumors.

The suspense surrounding the announcement took an unusual turn when Swedish media reported the names of the winners several hours early.