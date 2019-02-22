Troopers arrest Fairbanks man suspected in crash, shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 34-year-old Fairbanks driver suspected of crashing into a car and firing shots at the vehicle has been arrested.

Alaska State Troopers say Tucker Holmgren was held on suspicion of weapons misconduct, assault, felony driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Fairbanks Troopers just before midnight Thursday took a call that a man had crashed his pickup into a car carrying a family with four juveniles on a rural road east of Fairbanks.

Troopers say the suspect then fired a gun at the car.

Troopers accompanied by Fairbanks and North Pole police responded and arrested Holmgren. He was jailed at Fairbanks Correctional Center.