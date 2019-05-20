Troopers arrest suspect in death of Fairbanks woman

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 25-year-old Fairbanks man suspected of killing a 69-year-old woman with whom he had been staying.

A trooper patrolling Friday north of North Pole spotted Patrick Marsh walking. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Marsh provided a false name but troopers positively identified and arrested him.

Marsh is charged with killing Trisha Pearson on May 12 at her home west of Fairbanks.

Prosecutors say a home video surveillance system installed by another of Pearson’s tenants captured images of Marsh striking Pearson with pieces of furniture and strangling her.

Prosecutors say Marsh covered Pearson’s body and left the house in her sport utility vehicle. The SUV was found abandoned in east Fairbanks.

Other tenants asked a friend to check on Pearson. Her body was found May 13.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

