Troopers: Kodiak man reports being mauled by bear
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 71-year-old Kodiak man reported being mauled by a bear while running on a mountain trail over the weekend. The troopers, in an online post, say the man contacted local police around 11:35 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say he was met by authorities responding to his call about a half-mile from the road on a trail and taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Kodiak Police Department asked residents Sunday to avoid Pillar Mountain trails near a gravel pit area, warning of an “aggressive bear.” The bear was not immediately located.