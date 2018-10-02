Troopers say 4 killed, others hurt, in Parks Highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers are investigating a collision on the Parks Highway that left four men dead and injured others, including a 2-year-old boy.

Troopers say the men killed Monday afternoon were among five people who had been traveling in a van that passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone.

According to troopers, the driver of the van and a passenger died when their vehicle crashed into a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Two other passengers from the van died while being transported to a hospital. The fifth person in the van sustained critical injuries.

Trooper say a 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries.