Troopers say blizzard hampers search for 4 missing children
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say blizzard conditions are hampering the search for four children missing after a snowmachine ride in western Alaska. Troopers say the children ranging in age from 2 to 14 should have returned early Sunday afternoon to the community of Nunum Iqua. Several agencies are helping search, including helicopters from the Army National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard. However, troopers say poor weather is hindering the search. The community was formerly known as Sheldon Point and is located about 500 miles northwest of Anchorage.