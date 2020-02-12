Trump budget proposal slashes funding for Denali Commission
An aide holds a copy of the President's Budget for 2021, as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies during a hearing of the House Budget Committee about President Trump's budget for Fiscal Year 2021, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Trump administration’s federal budget proposal would cut an Alaska program that has helped improve farms, docks and other rural infrastructure. The fiscal year 2021 budget calls for the shutdown of the Denali Commission and two other agencies like it in the continental U.S. The proposed budget provides $7 million to close the commission, decreasing its funding by $10 million. A White House budget document points to the Alaska Permanent Fund dividend as evidence the state is wealthy enough that it does not need the federally supported commission. Alaska’s congressional delegation has vowed to protect the Anchorage-based commission.