Trump considers limits on domestic travel to virus hot spots

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is weighing grounding domestic flights between coronavirus hot spots as he ramps up efforts to try to contain the pandemic’s spread. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing Wednesday that he was worried about the impact on already-struggling airlines but is considering the move nonetheless. The comments came a day after Trump warned the nation to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks,” with 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths now projected, even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Limited flights continue to run between cities like New York and Detroit, though passenger counts have plummeted nationwide.