Trump crowd grows, clashes with protesters ahead of rally
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump is growing larger and verbally clashing with opponents of the president in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending Trump’s rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the mayor on Friday rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.