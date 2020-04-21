Trump defends decision to furlough Mar-a-Lago employees

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his company’s decision to furlough hundreds of employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, after his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida revealed this week it is temporarily laying off 153 workers. Trump says, “You can’t have many hundreds of employees standing around doing nothing,” noting that local social distancing prohibitions have closed clubs, hotels and even golf courses. It isn’t the only Trump resort in Florida to furlough workers. The Trump National Doral Miami resort where the president initially wanted to host this year’s Group of Seven summit also has temporarily laid off 560 workers.