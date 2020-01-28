Turkey rejects US’ ‘annexation plan’
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
JERUSALEM (AP) – Turkey has strongly rejected the U.S. peace plan for the Israelis and Palestinians, describing it as “an annexation plan that aims to kill the two-state solution and usurp Palestinian lands.” A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, saying “Jerusalem is our red line.” “The United States’ so-called peace plan was still-born,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Palestinian people and their lands cannot be bought with money.”