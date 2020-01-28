      Weather Alert

Turkey rejects US’ ‘annexation plan’

Jan 28, 2020 @ 11:46am
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JERUSALEM (AP) – Turkey has strongly rejected the U.S. peace plan for the Israelis and Palestinians, describing it as “an annexation plan that aims to kill the two-state solution and usurp Palestinian lands.” A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to keep Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, saying “Jerusalem is our red line.” “The United States’ so-called peace plan was still-born,” the ministry said in a statement. “The Palestinian people and their lands cannot be bought with money.”