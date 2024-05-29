Two Americans Held In Turks and Caicos On Ammunition Charges Freed From Prison

Source: YouTube

It’s been a story the country has focused on…five Americans detained while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos for ammunition found in their luggage. All facing 12 years in prison.

The common thread being all said it was by mistake and they didn’t know it was in there. Now the first two have been released with time served and a fine. Tyler Wenrich just found out he gets to go back home after paying a $9000 fine.

Bryan Hagerich was the first to be released. Hunting ammunition was mistakenly left in his bag before going to the Turks and Caicos. Hagerich spent a week in prison with 7 others, a few of which were accused of murder. He posted bail and then has been stuck waiting to hear if he would have to lose 12 years of freedom. He waited for three and a half months to find out he could go home after paying a $6700 fine.

Three more await their sentencing hearing and while these cases are encouraging, each judge is different.