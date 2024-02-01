Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Two Families Forever Bonded From Two Kidney Donations

February 1, 2024 6:53AM AKST
Share
Stethoscope best

Joely Sanders of Arizona found out that she couldn’t donate her kidney to her brother Frank because she wasn’t a match.  So she decided to donate it anyways to someone who WAS a match in Chicago. 

 

That man, Tony Gonzalez, found out his wife Tracey was a match for Frank!  So she sent her kidney to Arizona for Frank.  Now both men are off dialysis.  They met and spoke for the first time over Zoom.

 

FULL STORY HERE

KFQD News