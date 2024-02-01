Two Families Forever Bonded From Two Kidney Donations
February 1, 2024 6:53AM AKST
Joely Sanders of Arizona found out that she couldn’t donate her kidney to her brother Frank because she wasn’t a match. So she decided to donate it anyways to someone who WAS a match in Chicago.
It takes a special spirit to donate one of your organs to help someone you don’t even know.
Kidney failure left Frank Pompa, and Tony Gonzalez tied to life on dialysis machines. https://t.co/GQferxq1iZ
— KGUN 9 (@kgun9) January 19, 2024
That man, Tony Gonzalez, found out his wife Tracey was a match for Frank! So she sent her kidney to Arizona for Frank. Now both men are off dialysis. They met and spoke for the first time over Zoom.