Two wounded in East Anchorage shooting
Two people were hospitalized this morning after a shooting in East Anchorage.
Police say reports of shots fired came in around 9:30 in the area near Muldoon Road and Northern Lights.
Responding officers found two people in a red sedan parked in a lot.
Both had been shot in the lower body, but the injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Investigation is ongoing, and officials say a large police presence is expected in the area as they go over the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 311 or Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP (7867).