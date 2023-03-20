Tyra Banks Leaves DWTS To Focus On Business

After three years as host, Tyra Banks is leaving Dancing With The Stars for… ice cream? Yep…not to just sit and eat it, but she’s got a business. SMiZE & DREAM launched in 2021: “I’m really focused on business, like crazy focused,” “SMiZE & DREAM is global, so I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship.”

She added, “I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV, and you can’t do that while hosting a show. “So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting.” And if she returns to TV in the future, it will be behind the scenes. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor,” “Mic drop.”

Critics say her time as host hasn’t been the smoothest, riddled with various on-air hiccups, awkward banter and over-the-top fashion moments.

Opinion: Do they ask Tom Bergeron to come back?