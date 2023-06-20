U.S. Coast Guard Searching For Missing “Titanic” Tourist Submarine

Five people are aboard a submersible headed to explore the Titanic wreckage are lost at sea since Sunday. The company which operates the tours, OceanGate, describes itself as “a team of explorers, scientists, & filmmakers dedicated to exploring the deep.” It takes passengers on deep-sea submersible tours of the wreck for $250,000 each. The vessel is steered by an Xbox controller . . . and contact was likely lost just as it was reaching the wreckage of the Titanic.

Hours after the news broke that communication was lost with the vessel, the United States Coast Guard offered up some details. It’s a 21-foot submersible that has a four-day supply of oxygen. They are concentrating the search “900 miles off Cape Cod” in 13,000 feet of water. Rear Admiral John W. Mauger shared “It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area.”