UA Fairbanks student injured in fall from seventh-floor

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks suffered serious injuries in a fall from the seventh floor of a dormitory.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the student fell from a window in Moore Hall.

Campus police received a report of a student acting erratically shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Chancellor Dan White in a statement says that when police arrived, they learned the student had fallen.

The student was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and medically evacuated to an Anchorage hospital for treatment.

University police say they do not believe the fall was a suicide attempt.

The name of the student and his hometown were not immediately released.

