UA president offers positive outlook in State of the University address
The president of the University of Alaska system has offered a positive outlook on the university system’s future in his 2020 State of the University address. President Jim Johnsen spoke about the public system’s accomplishments and its value to the state but also its budget problems. Johnsen says there will likely be program cuts across the system’s three universities, while the separate campuses examine tuition and look at the possibility of different rates. He says the university system’s plan must address unprecedented budget cuts by driving revenue through increased enrollment and the resulting tuition.