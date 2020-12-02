Unalaska watches wastewater for signs of coronavirus
UNALASKA, Alaska (AP) — A community that is home to one of the nation’s busiest fishing ports has included wastewater testing among the mitigation efforts that could help maintain a low number of coronavirus infections. Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that Unalaska started testing its wastewater in July for COVID-19 traces. The island community of about 4,500 year-round residents on Dutch Harbor has recorded 107 coronavirus cases. Any virus in Unalaska’s waste remains below detection levels. If there is an increase with an influx of winter fishing workers, the wastewater tests could pinpoint the part of town where cases are focused.