University of Alaska announces furloughs for top leaders
University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen speaks at a UA Board of Regents meeting, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska systems says that top administrators, including President Jim Johnsen, will be subject to mandatory furloughs to help address budget issues. The system says the furloughs were put in place by Johnsen and will affect 166 people. That includes executives, senior administrators and faculty administrative leaders. Furloughs will range in length from eight to 10 days. Johnsen says additional cost-cutting measures will be considered. The university system says the last executive furloughs were in 2016.