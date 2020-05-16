Unmanned barge’s trip down Alaska river ends with recovery
BETHEL, Alaska (KYUK-AM) — A gravel barge that floated without a crew down an Alaska river after breaking free from ice has been recovered. Alaska’s Energy Desk reported the rogue barge was brought under control and towed to the Port of Bethel after its trip along the Kuskokwim River. Alaska Logistics LLC says its barge traveled more than 100 miles in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Seattle-based company says the barge was headed to Red Devil in October before the river froze and trapped the ship near Aniak. Residents along the river posted photos of the passing barge on social media before the recovery.