Unsealed report alleges police mishandled drug investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An unsealed report indicates Anchorage police mishandled an investigation into drug dealing by recruiters with the Alaska National Guard.

A federal judge unsealed a redacted version of the confidential investigative report Tuesday after the Anchorage Daily News and KTUU argued the public should have access to allegations of wrongdoing by high-ranking public officials.

The report completed in March 2015 by retired Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Rick Brown portrays a close relationship between some police personnel and National Guard leadership, and it alleges misconduct by former Guard officials and Anchorage police leaders.

A spokesman for current Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll declined to comment on details of the report, citing the ongoing civil trial on a related wrongful termination complaint.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Debris slide closes road into Denali National Park Alaska salmon stakeholders divided on ballot initiative Rivals downplay talk of deal in Alaska race Alaska murder, kidnapping suspect arrested in Michigan Anchorage police release name of pedestrian struck, killed Ex juvenile official charged with possessing child porn
Comments