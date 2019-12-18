UPS explores potential $110M expansion at Anchorage airport
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
UPS Inc. is exploring a potential $110 million expansion at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, which could include a flight operations building and warehouse. KTVA-TV reported the potential expansion could span about 1.3 million square feet. Officials say the Atlanta-based company needs extra space to handle new jumbo jets it hopes to purchase. An airport official says five major construction projects are planned at the airport that could add up to 1,500 jobs.