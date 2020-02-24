US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions
SEATTLE (AP) – A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules that bar health care providers in the federal family planning program for low-income women from referring patients for abortions. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California. The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers – a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down. Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules.