US courts rule for border walls both public and private
WASHINGTON (AP) – A private border wall in South Texas could start construction in the coming days following a federal judge’s ruling Thursday lifting a restraining order against the project. Judge Randy Crane’s decision was the second federal ruling in two days in favor of border barriers. On Wednesday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a lower court’s stay that had prevented President Donald Trump’s administration from diverting $3.6 billion from military construction projects to fund 175 miles of border wall.