US education secretary visits alternative schools in Alaska

Aug 27, 2019 @ 10:30am
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. education secretary is touring Alaska to see how communities use alternatives to traditional K-12 public schooling.

Alaska Public Media reported Monday that the trip this week is the first visit to Alaska by Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy hosted DeVos at Mat-Su Central School in Wasilla, a public alternative school that officials say focuses on individual student outcomes.

DeVos is a champion of school vouchers and charter schools who says the Mat-Su model could serve as a template for rural communities.

She says village schooling alternatives could implement local culture in a robust manner.

DeVos also visited American Charter Academy in the Mat-Su Borough with Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted against her confirmation as secretary.

DeVos is scheduled to visit Anchorage, Nome and Kotzebue.

